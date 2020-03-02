YOUTH WRESTLING: Another regional title for Shells

× Expand Submitted photo Lleyton Cobine of Roxana Junior High gets his hand raised by a referee after winning the 112-pound championship match at the IESA Class 1A Regional 15 tournament on Saturday at Auburn Junior High School. Cobine was one of nine regional champions for Roxana, which won the team title.

The Roxana Junior High wrestling team captured its second straight regional title on Feb. 29, winning the IESA Class 1A Regional 15 tournament at Auburn Junior High School in Divernon.

The Shells finished with 370 points. Petersburg Porta came in a distant second with 213.

Last year, Roxana won its first regional title in program history after placing first in the Regional 15 tournament by one point over Litchfield.

The Shells qualified 19 wrestlers for the Sectional D tournament, scheduled for 9 a.m. March 7 at Central Junior High School in East Peoria.

Also, the Alton Junior Redbirds qualified four wrestlers to the Class 2A Sectional D tournament at the Jacksonville High School Bowl, also scheduled for March 7. Alton competed in the regional tournament at Jacksonville Middle School on Feb. 29 and placed sixth with 107 points.

The top four finishers in each weight class at sectionals advance to the IESA state tournament on March 13-14 at Northern Illinois University in De Kalb.

Roxana had nine regional champions. They were Nathan Harrison (70), Bradley Ruckman (75), Brandon Green (85), Lleyton Cobine (112), Zebediah Katzmarek (119), Elias Thies (126), Braden Johnson (145), James Herring (155) and Zach Huff (185). Ruckman won a state title in 70 pounds last year.

Levi Wilkinson (85), Lyndon Thies (90), Bryan Rodriquez (135), Donald Battles (145), Mason Forsythe (167) and Sawyer Stull (275) finished second and Kale Carpenter (65), Ari Walker (75), Ethan Flanigan (80), Landon Sitze (95) came in third.

Madelyn Murphy (65), Logan Riggs (90) and Robert Watt (105) finished fourth for the Shells, but didn't qualify for sectionals.

Alton had four regional champions in Bryce Smith (65), A.J. Howell (105), Antoine Phillips (119) and Jarvis Day (185). Jamal Miller was the only Alton wrestler missing the sectional cut, placing fourth at 155.