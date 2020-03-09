YOUTH WRESTLING: Celebration in East Peoria

× Expand Submitted photo The Roxana Junior High wrestling team poses with its sectional championship trophy on Saturday after winning the Sectional D tournament at East Peoria Central Junior High School.

The Roxana Junior High wrestling team celebrated another sectional championship on Saturday, winning the IESA Class 1A Sectional D tournament at East Peoria Central Junior High School.

The Shells finished with 286 points and won the tournament by 136 points over LeRoy. Last year, the program won its first sectional title after placing first in a sectional tournament at Litchfield High School.

Roxana also qualified 14 wrestlers to the IESA state tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. They are Nathan Harrison (70), Bradley Ruckman (75), Levi Wilkinson (85), Brandon Green (85), Lyndon Thies (90), Lleyton Cobine (112), Zebediah Katzmarek (119), Elias Thies (126), Bryan Rodriguez (135), Braden Johnson (145), Donald Battles (145), James Herring (155), Mason Forsythe (167) and Zachary Huff (185).

Ruckman, Katzmarek and Johnson won sectional titles; Harrison, Wilkinson, Cobine, Rodriguez and Lyndon Thies placed second; Green, Battles and Huff finished third and Herring, Forsythe and Elias Thies came in fourth. The top four finishers in each weight class at sectionals advance to state.

Ruckman won a state title at 70 last year. Green and Katzmarek earned all-state honors at 75 and 100, respectively, in 2019.

Roxana had 19 wrestlers compete at sectionals on Saturday.

Now, the Shells are setting their sights on bringing home some more hardware. They finished third in last year's state tournament, which was the highest state finish from an RJHS athletic team until the cheerleading team picked up a second-place finish earlier this year.

Also on Saturday, the Alton Junior Redbirds qualified only one wrestler to the Class 2A state tournament. Bryce Smith, a fifth-grader, placed third at 65 pounds at the Sectional D tournament at the Jacksonville High School Bowl. AMS came into sectionals with 4 wrestlers.

Smith qualified for sectionals by winning a regional title last week.