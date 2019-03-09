YOUTH WRESTLING: Dazzlin' in DeKalb

Submitted photo Bradley Ruckman, a sixth-grader from Roxana Junior High, poses with his championship bracket and first-place medal after winning the state title in the 70-pound division at the IESA state tournament at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

Roxana Junior High sixth-grader Bradley Ruckman made history on Saturday.

And he also helped his wrestling team bring home some more hardware.

Ruckman became the first Roxana wrestler to win a state championship after pinning Carlyle's Tyson Waughtel with just 20 seconds into the first period of the 70-pound championship match at the IESA Class 1A state tournament at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

Ruckman also helped the Shells place third with 108 points, the highest finish in program history. It's also the first time the Roxana wrestling team earned a state trophy.

The squad also also tied the highest finish in state competition in the history of Roxana Junior High. The boys track squad finished third in 1950 and 1953.

Ruckman, who also won regional and sectional championships, started state tournament play with a pin over Canton Ingersoll's Jack Jochums in the first round. He beat LeRoy's Brady Mouser 10-0 in the quarterfinals and Tremont's Brady Dill 8-1 in the semifinals.

Ruckman was one of four Roxana wrestlers who earned all-state medals. The others were Zebediah Katzmarek (100), Brandon Green (75) and Chase Allen (215).

Katzmarek placed second after losing to Lorenzo Frezza of Buffalo Grove Twin Groves 14-0 in the title match, Allen finished third after pinning Plano's Eliyas Peray in the third-place match and Green came in fourth after losing 10-2 to El Paso-Gridley's Valerie Hamilton in the third-place match).

The Shells came into the state tournament with 10 wrestlers. Nathan Harrison (65), Levi Wilkinson (80), Lleyton Cobine (95), Braden Johnson (112), James Herring (145) and Zach Huff (185) were the other Shells who competed at state.

Wilkinson and Katzmarek competed at state for the second year in a row, while the rest participated in DeKalb for the first time.

Roxana completed an outstanding season that also included its first regional and sectional championships. The Shells won the Regional 15 title by one point on Feb. 23 at Auburn Junior High in Divernon. The next week, they won the Sectional D title by 13 points at Litchfield High School.

At state, the Shells came within with 5.5 points of second place. Taylor Ridge Rockridge was second with 113.5, while Coal City cruised to the state championship with 155. The top four teams at state are awarded trophies.

Alton Middle School had three wrestlers who competed in state, two of them earned all-state medals. Anthony Massone finished fourth at 275 after getting pinned by Glen Ellyn Hadley's Chris Terek in the third-place match and Yaveion Freeman came in fifth at 100 after pinning Sterling Challand's Thomas Martin in the fifth-place match.

Jason Ragland also competed at state for the Junior Redbirds, wrestling at 105.