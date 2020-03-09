YOUTH WRESTLING: Grapplin' in Rockford

The AdVantage area will have 16 wrestlers competing in the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation state tournament, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford.

The Bethalto Bulls have the most representatives with five. The Lion's Den Wrestling Academy of Granite City has four, the Granite City Wrestling Association and Roughnecks of Wood River each have three and the Alton Little Redbirds will have one.

Sean Bechtold (senior 135), Abbrey Dewerff (novice 134), Ignacio Figueroa (novice 60), Avery Jaime (novice 69) and Ayden Wesley (senior 176) will represent the Bulls at state.

Qualifying for Lion's Den are Roman Janek (novice 154), Braden Kelly (senior 135), Drew Price (senior 135) and Gary Moss (senior 70). Zachary Cooley (novice 60), Dawson Hawthorne (novice 64) and Caleb Scott (senior 90) are the state qualifiers for GCWA and brothers Austin (novice 154) and Lucas Kunz (novice 215) and Michael Soto (novice 154) are the Roughnecks' state representatives.

Maddox Williams (novice 60) is the Little Redbirds' lone state representative.

All wrestlers qualified for state by placing in the top three in the novice and senior divisions at the IKWF South Sectional on Saturday in Highland. A total of 61 area wrestlers competed in sectionals in the intermediate, novice and senior divisions, but the intermediate wrestlers don't qualify for state.

Janek, Cooley and Hawthorne won sectional titles; Moss, Scott, Soto, the Kunzes, Figueroa, Jaime, Dewerff and Bechtold placed second and Williams, Price and Wesley had third-place finishes.

Roxana had two wrestlers -- Eli Flanigan and Rylee McClellan -- in sectionals, but both competed in the intermediate division.