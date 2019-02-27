YOUTH WRESTLING: Highland-bound

The Warriors qualified 19 wrestlers and the Bulls advanced 18 to the IKWF South Sectional, scheduled for Saturday at Highland High School. Also, the Alton Little Redbirds have four qualifiers and the Roxana Wrestling Club have two.

The top four finishers in the intermediate, novice and senior divisions in regional competition qualify for sectionals. Only the novice and senior wrestlers are eligible to qualify for the state tournament, scheduled for March 7-9 at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford.

Granite City competed in the IKWF South Regional in Belleville on Feb. 23. The Warriors' first-place finishers were Zander Johnson (intermediate 52), Zachary Cooley (Intermediate 55), Dawson Hawthorne (intermediate 62), Carter Turnbough (Intermediate 74), Mackenzie Pratt (Novice 79), Trevor Gihring (Novice 101), Caleb Scott (Senior 74), Dylan Boyd (Senior 95), Antonio Briagas (Senior 115) and Dorian Arguelles (Senior 275). Lucas Cooley (Intermediate 52), Tyler Nolan (Intermediate 89), Eli Miller (Intermediate 95), Roman Janek (Novice 122), Drew Price (Senior 122) finished second, Brenden Rayl (Novice 79), Ethan Risinger (Senior 122) and Braden Kelly (Senior 130) placed third and Bentley Hendrix (Intermediate 122) came in fourth.

Bethalto competed in a IKWF South Regional tournament in Edwardsville on Feb. 23. First-place finishers were Ethan Lathwood (Intermediate 49), Avery Jaime (Intermediate 62), Hudson Wesley (Intermediate 74), Sean Bechtold (Novice 130), Joseph Lathwood (Senior 79), Bryce Griffin (Senior 89) and Abe Wojcikiewicz (Senior 147).

Eli Faus (Intermediate 62), Brady Hasenjaeger (Intermediate 66), Brody Johnson (Intermediate 70) finished second. Ignacis Figueroa (Intermediate 52), Cal Brawner (Intermediate 84), James Wojcikiewicz (Intermediate 101) and Ayden Wesley (Novice 130) placed third. Brody Chester (Novice 84), Braden Dorris (Senior 130) and Jake Herrin (Senior 275) came in fourth.

Alton and Roxana also competed in the Edwardsville Regional.

The Little Redbirds' placewinners were Lukkas Shewmake (first, Intermediate 55), Bryce Smith (third, Intermediate 62), Landon Davis (Intermediate 70) and Aiden Schrepel (third, Senior 189).

Mason Davis (second, Intermediate 49) and Landon Harrison (second, Intermediate 101) were Roxana's placewinners.