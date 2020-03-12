YOUTH WRESTLING: IESA state tournament cancelled

The Illinois Elementary School Association state wrestling tournament this weekend at Northern Illinois University has been cancelled due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Fourteen Roxana Junior High wrestlers and one Alton Middle School wrestler, fifth-grader Bryce Smith, were the only AdVantage-area representatives at the state meet. The Shells won the Class 1A Sectional D tournament at East Peoria Central Junior High School on Saturday and qualified 14 wrestlers to the state tournament. Smith clinched a state berth by placing third in 65 pounds in Class 2A Sectional D tournament in Jacksonville.

Last year, Roxana finished third in the Class 1A state tournament, the highest in program history.

IESA officials announced the cancellation of the state wrestling tournament Thursday morning.

"The IESA received word from NIU late Wednesday evening that the University is mandating that our event not be held this weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic," IESA Executive Director Steve Endsley said in a statement. "At this point in time, there are no plans to re-schedule the tournament. While this is unfortunate for many reasons, we have to comply with the directive from Northern Illinois University. The health and safety of our participants and fans attending the finals is our top priority. Given the nature of the activity, it is an unreasonable expectation to ask athletes to maintain weight controls for an unknown or extended amount of time. We are very disappointed for our athletes and schools who have worked very hard to participate in this event."

The IESA state wrestling tournament had been held every year since 1980.

"This is indeed unprecedented not only for IESA but for many other organizations across the country faced with the difficult challenge of conducting events," Endsley said. "We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience and the disappointment. At the same time, we take seriously our responsibility to help slow the spread of this disease."

The outbreak has played an impact in many athletic events across the state and the country. Recently, the IHSA announced that it will limit attendance at the remaining games of the IHSA Boys Basketball State Series, as well as other IHSA events such as debate, drama and group interpretation and scholastic bowl, to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.