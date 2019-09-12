YOUTH WRESTLING: Lions Den Wrestling Academy to start registration

Lions Den Wrestling Academy, a new Granite City wrestling club, will have registration for wrestlers ages 4-18 at the Tanks Training Facility at 1908 State Street from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on Oct. 1-3.

The cost is $200 and it covers gear packages and a USA wrestling card.

Practice begins in the second week of October. Beginning wrestlers will practice from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesday and advanced wrestlers will practice 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. All practices will be held at Tank's.

Former Granite City wrestlers Jake Gregerson and Justin Valencia are the coaches of the new wrestling club.

Contact Gregerson at 314-712-8488 or Valencia at 618-540-5538 for more information.