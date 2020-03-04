YOUTH WRESTLING: Off to Highland

A total of 61 wrestlers from six area youth wrestling teams qualified for the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation South Sectional in Highland, scheduled for Saturday.

The Bethalto Bulls had the most sectional qualifiers with 23, followed by the Granite City Wrestling Association and the Wood River Roughnecks with 11 apiece, the first-year Lion's Den Wrestling Academy with 8, the Alton Little Redbirds with 6 and Roxana with 2.

All six teams competed in regionals on Feb. 29, with the top four finishers in the novice, intermediate and senior divisions advancing to sectionals. The Bulls, Roughnecks, GCWA and Lion's Den competed in the Belleville Regional at Althoff Catholic High School, while Roxana and the Little Redbirds participated in the Edwardsville Regional at Lincoln Middle School.

The Bulls finished second with 356.5 points, GCWA was in fourth with 169.5, the Roughnecks placed seventh with 144 and Lion's Den came in eighth with 134.

The Bulls' first-place winners in regionals were: John Chappell (intermediate 59), Brayden Rayner (intermediate 64), Hudson Wesley (intermediate 83), Avery Jaime (novice 69), Preston Furlow (novice 86), Anthony Michelon (novice 125), Abbrey Dewerff (novice 134) and Ayden Wesley (senior 176). Brady Hasenjaeger (intermediate 70), Ignacio Figueroa (novice 60), Brody Johnson (novice 74), Joshua Harkey (novice 86), Sean Bechtold (senior 135) and Jacob Herrin (senior 275) finished second, Adleigh Dewerff (intermediate 54), Drayke Stoeckel (intermediate 83), Brody Chester (novice 93) and Mason Walker (senior 126) placed third and Nathan Herrin (senior 103), Nicholas Helton (senior 118), Kole Farmer (senior 215), Darron Dewerff (intermediate 76) and Gregory Harkey (intermediate 98) came in fourth.

GCWA's sectional qualifiers are Zander Johnson (first, intermediate 56), Colton Stearns (first, intermediate 70), Tyler Nolan (first, intermediate 98), Eli Miller (first, intermediate 106), Zachary Cooley (first, novice 60), Dawson Hawthorne (novice 64), Bentley Hendrix (fourth, novice 156), Brenden Rayl (fourth, senior 90), Caleb Scott (second, senior 90), Trevor Gihring (second, senior 103) and Bay Damiano (fourth, senior 126).

Qualifying for Highland for the Roughnecks are Landon Ramsey (first, intermediate 50), Drake Hendricks (second, intermediate 106), Kallie Lemon (third, intermediate 106), Richie Reed (fourth, novice 100), Michael Soto (second, novice 154), Austin Kunz (first, novice 178), Lucas Kunz (second, novice 215), Mackenzie Pratt (third, senior 90) Cameron Moerlien (third, senior 103), Austin Bock (second, senior 118) and Drake Champlin (third, senior 154).

Ryder Jakul (second, intermediate 59), Jaxon Lynn (third, intermediate 70), Cameron Johnson (third, intermediate 98), Roman Janek (first, novice 134), Gary Moss (first, senior 70), Braden Kelly (first, senior 135), Drew Price (third, senior 135) and Mason Dudley (second, senior 164) qualified for sectionals for Lion's Den, a wrestling club from Granite City.

James Betts (first, novice 154), Evan Budde (third, novice 125), Maddox Williams (second, novice 60), Grayson Ely (fourth, intermediate 98), Izabella Darr (fourth, intermediate 83) and Jacob Sutphin (second, intermediate 76) are the Little Redbirds' sectional qualifiers.

Eli Flanigan (second, intermediate 98) and Rylee McClellan (first, intermediate 115) will represent Roxana at Saturday's sectionals.