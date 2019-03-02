YOUTH WRESTLING: Off to Rockford

A total of 17 area wrestlers qualified for the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation State Championships, scheduled for Thursday through Sunday at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford.

The Granite City Warriors have the most state qualifiers with seven, followed by the Roughnecks of Wood River with six and the Bethalto Bulls with four.

All three teams competed at the IKWF South Sectional on Saturday at Highland High School. The top three finishers in the Novice and Senior divisions qualify for state.

Dorian Arguelles (first, Senior 275), Dylan Boyd (third, Senior 95), Antonio Briagas (first, Senior 115), Roman Janek (third, Novice 122), Braden Kelly (first, Senior 130), Mackenzie Pratt (third, Novice 79) and Caleb Scott (second, Senior 74) will represent Granite City at the state tournament.

Qualifying for the Roughnecks are Joseph Carter (third, Novice 215), Drake Champlin (first, Novice 122), Zach Oster (third, Senior 166), Zeke Rhodes (first, Senior 101), Zane Skelton (first, Novice 62) and Lyndon Thies (first, Novice 84).

Sean Bechtold (Novice 130), Bryce Griffin (Senior 89), Joseph Lathwood (Senior 79) and Abraham Wojcikiewicz (Senior 147) are the Bulls' state qualifiers. They all won sectional titles.