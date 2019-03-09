YOUTH WRESTLING: Running of the Bulls

A pair of Bethalto Bulls celebrated championships at the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation state tournament on Saturday at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford.

Sean Bechtold won the 130-pound novice championship and Abraham Wojcikiewicz came out on top in the 147-pound senior division at the three-day tournament.

Becthold finished 4-0, including a 9-6 win over Dylan Berkowitz of the Elk Grove Junior Grens in the title match. Wojcikiewicz also finished 4-0 after pinning Gus Cambier of the Sycamore Wrestling Club in the championship

Two other Bulls also placed at state. Bryce Griffin finished third in the 89-pound senior division and Joseph Lathwood came in fourth in the 79-pound senior division.

Bethalto's four placewinners were the most out of the area teams in the state tournament. The Roughnecks of Wood River had two placewinners and the Granite City Warriors had one.

Drake Champlin finished fourth in Novice 122 and Lyndon Thies placed sixth in Novice 74 for the Roughnecks, who came into state with six wrestlers.

Dorian Arguelles was the lone Granite City state placewinner, finishing seventh at Senior 275.