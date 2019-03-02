YOUTH WRESTLING: Sectional success

× Expand Submitted photo The Roxana Junior High wrestling team poses with its sectional plaque after winning the Class A Sectional D tournament on Saturday at Litchfield High School.

A week after winning a regional tournament for the first time in program history, the Roxana Junior High wrestling team brought home another championship on Saturday -- a sectional title.

The Shells won the IESA Class 1A Sectional D tournament at Litchfield High School. They finished with 172 points and won the tournament by 23 points.

Last week, Roxana won the Regional 14 tournament at Auburn Junior High in Divernon by one point over Litchfield.

The Shells also qualified 10 wrestlers to the IESA state tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. They are Chase Allen (215), Lleyton Cobine (95), Brandon Green (75), Nathan Harrison (65), James Herring (145), Zach Huff (185), Braden Johnson (112), Zebediah Katzmarek (100), Bradley Ruckman (70) and Levi Wilkinson (80).Ruckman,

Katzmarek and Allen won sectional titles; Johnson placed second; Green and Herring came in third; and Harrison, Wilkinson, Cobine and Huff finished fourth.The top four finishers in each weight class at sectionals advance to state.

Roxana had 12 wrestlers compete at sectionals.

Also on Saturday, the Alton Junior Redbirds qualified three wrestlers to the Class 2A state tournament. Jason Ragland placed first at 105, Yaveion Freeman finished second at 100 and Anthony Massone came in third at the Sectional D tournament at the Jacksonville High School Bowl. AMS came into sectionals with 11 wrestlers.