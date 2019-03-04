YOUTH WRESTLING: Springfield-bound

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Lawson Bruce of Alton works to get free during a 160-pound bout at the William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.

The Alton Redbirds, Civic Memorial and Granite City Warriors will each send four wrestlers to the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tounament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

Alton will send Lawson Bruce (160), Deontae Forest (101), Khaila Hughes (145 girls) and Damien Jones (152). Peyton Bechtold (152), Briley Christeson (170), Adrian McDougle (160) and Ben Skaggs (106) will represent CM. Competing for Granite City will be Seth Brooks (182), Robert Carter (145), Storhm Jones (120) and George Wallace (138).

All 12 wrestlers finished in the top four in the IWCOA South Sectional at Granite City High School on March 2. Jones, Forest, Bechtold, McDougle and Christeson won titles; Carter, Brooks, Jones, Bruce and Skaggs came in third; and Wallace was fourth. Hughes, a junior, won a championship in the girls division.

All wrestlers must be a freshman and sophomore to compete in the IWCOA tournaments in the boys division. The girls division is open to all classes.