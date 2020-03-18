State Street Market in Alton will close

State Street Market released the following statement Wednesday:

We have made the decision to close our doors during this difficult time. In the beginning, we felt an obligation to our staff and to our loyal customers to remain open. As we are watching this pandemic expand, we realize people really do need to just stay home and protect themselves and their families. By staying open, we continue to put ourselves and our employees at risk by asking them to leave their homes and come in contact with the public.

Personally, I have to go in stores every day to continue to stay open. With this in mind, our decision doesn't seem so smart....in fact, it almost seems selfish. We feel socially and morally responsible to close our doors temporarily and encourage people to stay home. This can't be taken lightly and now our obligation seems to be that we keep ourselves and our staff healthy so we can all return to work when we feel it's safer to open our doors. If anyone has additional information on government funding or additional aid at this time, please pass it on. This won't be easy on any of us. We appreciate the support not only the past few days, but the last five years in Alton. We hope and pray that you are safe, healthy and look forward to being able to serve you face to face again soon.

Warmly,

Terri and Beau Beaubien