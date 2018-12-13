Stuart encourages food pantry donations

(From left) Dennis Barker and Jeff Rains of the Granite City Chapter of SOAR, and state Rep. Katie Stuart at the monthly meeting

State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) attended the annual Christmas luncheon of the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees on Monday to discuss the canned food drive and other accomplishments of the organization this past year.

“This chapter of SOAR is one of the most active in the nation and has done so much to help steelworkers and local community organizations here in the Metro East, like TWIGS, Faith in Action, and others, through winter clothing drives and various fundraisers. Last year, they stepped up to help provide winter clothing to laid-off steelworkers in the area,” Stuart said. “This year, now that many of the steelworkers have rejoined the workforce at the mill, they are using their resources to help the entire community through a canned food drive.”

Stuart will collect canned and nonperishable food items from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Dec. 20 at her constituent services office, 2105 Vandalia St., Unit 16, in Collinsville. She will also collect donations from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at her Holiday Open House, also at her local office.

“I am proud to support our active and retired steelworkers in any way I can, whether through legislation to help promote buying local and American-made goods, or through canned food collections for them to give back and donate to local food pantries,” Stuart added. “I encourage everyone to join local steelworkers and me to donate nonperishable goods and help those in need this holiday season.”

