Taste of the Tri-County to benefit Jersey County CASA

Jerseyville Carpet & Furniture Galleries and Jersey County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) will again be the hosts for the annual Taste of the Tri-County at Jerseyville Carpet & Furniture Galleries, 1672 S. State St. in Jerseyville, from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.

Cost is $20 through the end of October and $25 at the door. Advance reservations can be made by mailing a check to CASA, 201 W. Pearl, Jerseyville, IL 62052. Please include the name of the attendees for advance reservations list at the door. Deadline is Friday, Nov. 1.

All proceeds will benefit CASA of Jersey County and are used to recruit, train and support volunteer advocates. Participants will enjoy an evening of hearty hors d’oeuvres provided by local restaurants. Wine and beer will be available for sampling, and guests will enjoy an acoustic evening with Brett Lemarr of LedSled. For the most up-to-date information, visit their Facebook page.

CASA in Jersey County is advocating for 59 of the 94 children placed in foster care by DCFS through Jersey County Juvenile Court. Last year, 21 local advocates volunteered more than 650 hours. Advocates submitted 61 court reports to attorneys and court officials on behalf of 83 children, and attended 171 juvenile court hearings to serve as the child’s voice in court. Advocates, who are independent officers of the court, make at a minimum monthly face-to-face contact with child abuse/neglect victims and their foster parents, in addition to frequent contact with caseworkers and parents. This past year, 50 percent of the children were below the age of 5 and 83 percent were age 11 or younger.

It costs Illinois taxpayers an average of $5,698 per month to maintain a child in foster care. Children with a CASA advocate spend an average of 8 months less in foster care, experience one-third less moves in foster placement, are 80 percent less likely to re-enter the foster care system, and have a 98 percent reduction in instances of re-abuse. Studies have clearly shown the quality of life for these most at-risk children is enhanced and taxpayers save money when a CASA advocate is appointed.

Manufacturer representatives from Mohawk, Flexsteel and LaZboy will be on hand to provide information and showcase styles and design trends in the flooring and furniture industry. Jerseyville Carpet & Furniture Galleries offers Mohawk’s SmartStrand Sorona in a full range of textures, patterns and colors. They also carry the newest member of the SmartStrand family of products, SmartStrand Silk.

For more information, contact the CASA office at (618) 498-5571, ext. 152, email jerseyvillecasa@gtec.com, or visit Jerseyville CASA on Facebook.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter