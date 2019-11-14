Two new attorneys join Sivia Law

Agne and Bailey

Locally recognized firm Sivia Law announced Meagan M. Agne, an experienced Illinois-licensed attorney; and Amy L. Bailey as new additions to the Sivia Law team.

Agne graduated from Northern Illinois University College of Law and received her bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University in English and a minor in political science.

Agne is a native of the Metro East and resides in Collinsville. She serves as a Refuge board member, working to champion those who help serve 150 families with children, helping many flee from domestic violence and relationships to build healthier futures for their children.

During law school, she interned with the Gundy County State’s Attorney’s office. Thereafter, she worked as a litigation attorney with the Law Office of Jamie Mitchell LLC and Cordell & Cordell P.C, expanding into all stages of family law. Additionally, she invested heavily in her education in the area of estate planning. Agne has a special place in her heart for special needs clients.

“I am thrilled and honored to join such an esteemed group of attorneys where our mission is to not only protect, guide, and provide legal advice, but we will also establish a relationship that will last a lifetime while creating a holistic and comprehensive plan that will best suit the client,” she said. “I endeavor to bring compassion and professionalism to every case and customize our support to the individual needs and concerns of our clients.”

“With our East Alton expansion, Meagan’s legal services in the fields of family law and significant investment in her estate planning education, she will be a great asset to our Estate Planning Practice,” said Todd Sivia, owner of Sivia Law. “Meagan epitomizes our commitment to being responsive to our clients’ needs. She will bring value to the team by ensuring the service we provide to our clients is completed in a timely manner.”

Bailey is licensed in the state of Missouri and graduated from Saint Louis University School of Law with an intellectual property concentration. While attending Saint Louis University School of Law, she participated in the Student Intellectual Property Association as well as the Women’s Law Association. She is a Metro East native and resides in Glen Carbon.

Bailey earned her bachelor of arts in biology and a minor in business from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She participated in her law school’s Entrepreneurship and Community Development Legal Clinic and interned in the Saint Louis University’s Office of Sponsored Programs, where she drafted various agreements, facilitated internal approvals for contracts from university departments, and reviewed government contracts for compliance with university policies and procedures. After law school, Bailey handled numerous cases in civil court as an associate attorney with Ott Law Firm.

“I am excited to continue to grow my career and learn from such intelligent, passionate and friendly people at Sivia Law,” Bailey said. “I look forward to providing quality legal representation to our clients in the greater Metro East and St. Louis metropolitan areas.”

Bailey will bring a skill set to the team to help create and develop a new trademark practice area under the Sivia Law Business Law umbrella.

Todd Sivia is looking forward to expanding while continuing to represent individuals in Madison and the surrounding counties. “We wanted another associate that could expand our service to our clients,” he said. “Amy epitomizes our commitment to being responsive to our clients’ needs. She will help us continue to grow and evolve to keep pace with our Missouri client’s needs, allowing us to provide exceptional value and superior legal services along the way.”

Bailey will coincide with six experienced lawyers at Sivia Law, including Todd Sivia, Leonard Berg, Jack H. Humes Jr., Paul Marks, Shannon McDonnell, and Meagan Agne.

Sivia Law recently announced a partnership with attorney Leonard Berg out of East Alton. The firm will now staff two locations, along with an appointment-only location in St. Louis. Sivia Law is about helping its clients through life transitions in the areas of business law, estate planning, elder law, special needs, real estate personal injury, as well as providing online legal forms. For more information, visit Sivialaw.com, call (618) 659-4499 or 618-258-4800 or email info@sivialaw.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter