Volunteerism conference coming to area

Attention nonprofit staff, volunteers, board members, AmeriCorps and Senior Corps, churches, social and civic service organizations, nonprofit studies majors, and community servants: Southern Illinois Volunteerism Conference comes to the Metro East from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at BelleCourt Place/Manor, 120 N. Jackson in Belleville. The conference includes continental breakfast, lunch and beverage station as well as professional development workshops and networking opportunities.

The conference’s goal is to provide training and support to those who devote their time and energy to volunteering in their community or working with volunteers.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois CEO Loretta Graham, the keynote speaker, will present Lessons in Leadership.

To explore workshop sessions, visit the website, where you can also register and pay online, or email Kim Vrooman at sivcinfo@gmail.com. Call (618) 580-0303 to make other registration and payment arrangements.

SIVC offers a limited number of attendance sponsorships. To nominate your organization, or an organization or individual you know, fill out the nomination form on the registration page.

For more information, visit the website.

