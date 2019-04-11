Walmart to spend $87.5 million on Illinois stores

× Expand By GeneralCheese, via Wikimedia Commons A remodeled Walmart in Miami.

Building on its commitment to save customers time and money in new ways, Walmart expects to spend an estimated $87.5 million this year in Illinois through the remodeling of 16 stores, as well as the launch and continued expansion of several customer-focused innovations.

Among the stores is the Godfrey location, 6660 Godfrey Road; and Jerseyville, 316 S. State St.

Along with the remodels, the company also is planning to implement free grocery pickup, automated delivery truck unloaders, pickup towers, and automated floor scrubbers at stores throughout Illinois.

“We’re committed to giving our customers the best experience both in store and online, and that starts with making it easy to shop how and when you want,” Walmart Vice President and Regional General Manager Dale Murphy said. “We’re really excited to expand these popular innovations in communities across Illinois.”

